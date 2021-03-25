We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley went all out to watch the debut episode of her new show, This is My House, on Wednesday evening – and we love her so much for it.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion marked the special occasion by donning her most fabulous frock for a night on the sofa with boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

Sharing a Boomerang on her Instagram, Stacey joyfully twirled her way through a sparkly curtain she had put over her door, rocking an eye-catching silver, sequin tulle midi dress.

The frock, by De La Vali, features a vintage-inspired silhouette, an asymmetric hem, exaggerated sleeves, heavy embellishment and a thigh-high split.

What's more, it's currently reduced to just £268 from £595 on The Outnet – that's a massive 55 percent off!

Stacey looked unreal in her recycled sequin dress

Needless to say, the TV star's followers loved her take on 'loungewear'.

"Average Wednesday in lockdown. Sofa. Takeaway. Sequins. Loving life Stacey," commented one. A second said: "Haha brilliant! Congratulation on the last night’s show premiere, Stacey."

Others simply left red heart and flame emojis to signal their approval of Stacey's ensemble.

De La Vali Sequinned Midi Dress, £268, The Outnet

If Stacey's dress looks familiar, it's because the savvy shopper first wore it when she hosted the Strictly Come Dancing Live! Tour in 2020.

The TV presenter took to Instagram at the time to give her followers a glimpse inside her tour wardrobe, and it was sequins galore!

Stacey first modelled the dress in January 2020

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, who also works closely with Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Stacey debuted not one, not two, but three fabulous outfits - and they were all sparkly!

Alongside her silver dress, Stacey modelled a gold, sequinned mini dress with belle sleeves and a gorgeous gold sequinned suit from Alice + Olivia, which consisted of an oversized blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

