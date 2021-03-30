Motsi Mabuse won rave reviews from fans on Tuesday after she dazzled in a gorgeous, gold shirt dress for an appearance on hit TV show, I Can See Your Voice.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked incredible, rocking a full-length, patterned frock that featured a daring split that showcased her endless legs.

Posting to Instagram, Motsi can be seen sitting in a chair as the fabric of her dress falls open to reveal her toned dancer's legs, which are elongated further by her strappy, silver high heels.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse stuns in jaw-dropping gown

Motsi's hair was styled to perfection in long, loose waves and she added a glossy lip and smokey eye to match her silky ensemble.

Needless to say, fans were full of compliments for the professional dancer, with one commenting: "Soooo pretty!!! Woah!" followed by several heart-eyes emojis. A second said: "You slay, Queen!"

A third added: "Rock it shine sister! I love your style." And a fourth simply wrote: "You are beautiful!"

Motsi looked amazing in her silky dress

Over the weekend, Motsi sent fans into a tizzy once again when she posted a video of herself strutting her stuff in a jaw-dropping floor-length gown.

The 39-year-old looked absolutely incredible in the sheer polka dot gown by Balmain that featured an off-shoulder design and ruffles around the sleeves and hem.

Motsi styled the look with a long ponytail, statement silver earrings and a black strappy heel.

Motsi looked gorgeous in her Balmain dress

Posting the video to her Instagram, she captioned it: "...now I wish you all a Happy Easter as I walk back to my life...loving my people, changing diapers, switching off, connecting with soul mates, growing, reflecting, living, giving but more than ever receiving!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning look, with one writing: "That dress is amazing" and another saying: "Watching your posts always puts a smile on my face."

