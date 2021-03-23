Oti Mabuse floored her fans on Tuesday after sharing a series of gorgeous photos to promote self-acceptance.

The Strictly star radiated beauty thanks to her highlighted cheeks, smokey eyes and pink, glossy lips. She wore her hair long in soft waves and rocked a bold leopard print shirt for dramatic effect.

Captioning the stunning shots, Oti shared a quote from former Strictly dancer, Camilla Dallerup, writing: "This self-acceptance thing can happen In a moment of 'A-ha' or maybe more gradually as little by little you start to accept and embrace all that you really already are" - @camilladallerup."

Oti's fans and famous friends rushed to comment on her exquisite beauty, with Strictly makeup artist Bryony Blake writing: "That soft blusher on your cheeks looks so incredible.... love you!"

Alexandra Burke simply said: "Beautiful xx." While Karen Hauer wrote: "Bella," followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

One of Oti's followers gushed: "Absolutely stunning!" Another wrote: "You are one beautiful woman." And a third said: "A true queen who is winning at life."

Oti Mabuse looked radiant in her Instagram photos

The professional dancer and TV star wore another winning look last Friday when she posed in one of her favourite dresses from Strictly.

The 30-year-old showed off her amazing figure in the low-cut garment, which boasted a sequinned trim and intricate beading and tassel detailing on the bodice and skirt.

Oti revealed her favourite Strictly dress

Oti caused a stir last week when she showed off her stunning engagement ring and wedding band from husband Marius Iepure, who she wed in 2014.

Posing in a chic multicoloured shirt, Oti displayed her magnificent bit of bling, with the cushion cut diamond with double pave setting sparkling for the camera.

Her husband commented with a heart-eye emoji followed by: "Looking sweeeet," – to which Oti replied: "You're sweet."

