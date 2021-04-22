GMA's Amy Robach showcases toned legs in silky dress that gets fans talking

Amy Robach has made no secret of her love of running – and if it will give us legs like hers then it's definitely a sport we'll be taking up!

The Good Morning America host knocked it out of the park once again on Wednesday, wearing the most spectacular silky dress by Chiara Boni that showcased her toned legs to perfection.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach wows in body-hugging Topshop skirt and glasses

Amy's royal blue frock featured a surprising twist too as despite looking like a separate skirt and blouse, it was actually an all-in-one dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking skills

The 'Archie Dress' features a fitted, knee-length, stretch jersey skirt with a satin blouse that has short, rolled-up sleeves. Amy teamed her look with a pair of simple black pumps and some gold hooped earrings by Bonheur Jewellery.

And if her stunning ensemble wasn't enough, Amy revealed that not only did it look good, but it was extremely comfortable to wear also.

READ: Amy Robach shares loved-up selfie with husband Andrew Shue on her NY terrace

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's dream house in NY is on another level

"This was the most comfortable AND beautiful dress I’ve worn in a long time!! Thank you for your incredible eye @jls_style," she captioned an image of her outfit on Instagram, crediting her stylist, jls_style.

Amy looked gorgeous in her dress

The TV star's fans were quick to compliment Amy on another five-star look, with one writing: "Looking very pretty." A second quizzed: "Do you ever not look amazing?"

A third added: "Just love that colour on you," while a fourth gushed: "Look in the dictionary for the word beautiful and you will find your picture next to that word."

While Amy's dress may come with a $750 designer price tag, she is a huge fan of purse-friendly options from stores like Zara too.

Amy loves Zara clothes too

Earlier this month, she looked stunning in the Spanish brand's 'Knit Mini Dress', which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

Last month she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening pants and an on-trend striped knit top.

It's no wonder Amy has such a great figure to dress after she recently confessed that she runs "4/5 times a week." Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break earlier in the month, the star kept up her workouts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.