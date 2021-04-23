We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked fabulous as usual on Friday, when she shimmied to the camera in her latest outfit on Instagram Stories!

The star wowed in her casual-chic look, wearing a pair of leg-lengthening flared jeans from Maje and a deep-V neckline & Other Stories top - which we've spotted in the sale.

The belted wrap piece originally cost £65, but it's currently down to £38 - though sizes are selling fast. Amanda finished her look with strappy heeled sandals and ultra-flawless makeup.

Amanda wowed in & Other Stories and Maje

The presenter's Friday look concludes another week of gorgeous outfit, after Amanda returned to her Heart Radio breakfast show following her Easter break with her family.

Belted wrap blouse, £38, & Other Stories

On Thursday, she looked incredible in a fitted leather pencil dress from Karen Millen, and on Wednesday she was pictured leaving Heart Radio HQ in a chic tweed number from L.K.Bennett.

The 'Mercer' shift dress featured a round neck, short sleeves, contrast and frayed edge trim detail, a nipped waist, faux patch pockets finished with gold buttons and a mini skirt.



Amanda showed off some favourite outfits on Instagram

And on Tuesday evening, Amanda gave fans a catwalk of fashion inspiration as she modelled some of her recent favourite outfits on her staircase at home. "#fashion in order," she wrote, before listing the brands.

Amongst the line-up was a colourful cashmere top from Marks & Spencer, which no doubt fans fell in love with. The seventies-style top costs £99 from the British brand, and luckily it's still available to shop.

Pure Cashmere Printed Crew Neck Jumper, £99, Marks & Spencer

She also reached for M&S once again, wearing a fabulous cream cashmere roll neck jumper which she tucked into the waistband of a white pencil skirt from Reiss.

Fans quickly reacted to the fun video, with one writing: "Fashion queen that you are. Always fabulous," and another adding: "So glam, so chic!"

