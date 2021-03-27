Carol Vorderman wears red hot leather outfit to celebrate Welsh rugby win

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman has turned up the heat on her Instagram Stories by posting a photograph of herself wearing skintight red leather trousers and a form-fitting red top – and she looks incredible!

As well as looking fierce, there was a significant meaning behind her all-red ensemble – to be patriotic to her home nation of Wales. On Friday, it became official that Wales are the Six Nation Champions, and as Carol was raised in Prestatyn she has strong ties to the country.

Carol looked incredible in his eye-catching outfit

She captioned the post: "Feeling all RED today!" and accompanied the words with a Welsh flag emoji.

It's not the first time we've seen Carol sport these striking red leather trousers, as back last year the presenter paired them with a feminine cream blouse.

Carol has worn these statement trousers before

Former Countdown star Carol's particular pair of eye-catching trousers are by Freddy. The 'Faux Leather High-Rise' trousers come in a range of colours and have received plenty of glowing reviews from happy customers online.

Carol's exact trousers are available now in size 8 only, but you can still snap up the mid-rise version for £105.30. Or, Karen Millen also has a show-stopping pair that are very similar.

Leather trousers, £186.75, Karen Millen

Mum-of-two Carol is rather partial to a pair of leather trousers and we've seen her rock her trusty black ones on many occasions. Fans are always impressed by her sensational figure, leaving a slew of comments like: "Have you actually not aged in 20 years, got to 40 and just stayed stunning?" and "JLo eat your Heart out!" and "Rear of the Year take 2."

The star has stepped up her fitness routine during lockdown

Carol, 60, has been keeping fit during lockdown, transforming her home into a temporary gym space and posing up a storm in form-fitting activewear. She even showed off her growing biceps in one Instagram post – looking leaner than ever before.

