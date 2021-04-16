Carol Vorderman wows fans with throwback photo of her 'blonde years' Fans wondered if the Countdown star ages backwards…

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman stunned fans this week by posting a series of glamorous throwback photos to her Instagram. The star looked incredible as ever with bright blonde locks, jokingly coining the snaps #TheBlondeYears.

One of our favourite moments from the throwback sees Carol looking flawless in tight high waisted black jeans and a black vest top with rhinestone edging. The blonde looked stunning in the snap from Lip Sync Battle, where her unforgettable performance of All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor won her the crowning title – and left the audience (former Spice Girl, Mel B included) feeling hot under the collar.

Sharing the iconic image of her power ballad moment, the star wrote: "Today a few years ago WINNING… I said WINNING Lip Sync Battle. And shocking @officialmelb". What a moment!

With her glowing skin and toned figure, the 60-year-old caused quite the stir among, fans who were convinced the star must age backwards. "Are you related to Benjamin Button?" one fan teased, linking Carol to the film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where Brad Pitt's character ages backwards.

The star shocked fans with her incredible lip sync performance

The glamorous star, who is also now a qualified pilot, also shared a photo of her aviation achievements. "Getting my third level pilot's license (the big one) which means I was one level below airline pilot 5 years ago today… BOOOM".

Although we think Carol's current brunette style suits her, we can't help but miss her blonde bombshell days. "You always inspire me with my look!" shared one fan, whilst another told the star "Blonde is so your colour."

The star qualified for her private pilot's license back in 2013

The maths whizz is not one to shy away from sharing a daring throwback, often taking to social media to reminisce on her younger days. Fans went wild recently when Carol posted a bold photograph of her donning a slinky bikini with windswept dark hair to mark the end of her 50s.

Excited for her next chapter (and many more hairstyles to come), the star wrote: "I've LOVED my 50s. The rest of the years have been absurd. I'm the luckiest woman on earth. Life has only just begun! Bring it on."

Carol sizzles in the birthday beach snap

Blonde or brunette, we think you look incredible, Carol!

