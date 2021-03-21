Carol Vorderman wows fans with figure-hugging workout outfit The former Countdown star is keen on keeping fit

Carol Vorderman will no doubt have wowed her followers once again on Sunday after she shared a new photo showing off her fabulous figure.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted the snapshot before setting off on a lengthy walk, one of the main ways she has been keeping fit during lockdown.

In the stunning selfie, the presenter and author could be seen smiling at the camera, with her long hair in loose waves.

Carol wore a tight black top with a Wales logo on the front, along with navy leggings.

"Think I'm on for a long walk today," she captioned the image.

Since the start of the pandemic, the star has been chronicling her journey to improve her fitness, and earlier in the week she shared the impressive results.

Uploading another selfie to Instagram, Carol proudly showed off her newly developed arm muscles, flexing so they could be seen through her clothing.

"News just in I've found a bicep," she wrote.

Carol has enjoyed working out during lockdown

During lockdown, the 60-year-old has shared many photos from her long walks to social media as well as documenting her living room makeover, which saw her set up a gym in her stunning Bristol home.

The former Countdown star's cardio and weightlifting sessions have clearly left her feeling body confident as last week, she wore one of her most daring looks to date.

Carol donned a figure-hugging leather catsuit for her appearance on the Six Nations Sin Bin on BBC One, and her Instagram followers couldn't believe their eyes.

The star showed off her muscles earlier in the week

The Welsh beauty ensured all eyes were on her in the skintight catsuit, worn tightly belted at the waist to enhance her hourglass curves.

She paired her zip-up one-piece with a white shirt featuring a cute bow detail at the neck and set off the look with a pair of heeled ankle boots. Stunning!

