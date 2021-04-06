Carol Vorderman announces she is buying quirky new home - details Former Countdown star Carol currently lives in Bristol

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman may be happily settled in Bristol, but she has recently announced that she will be investing in a new home – a mobile one!

She spoke to her followers via Instagram Stories to reveal that she is looking into purchasing a van to be able to travel around the country.

"OMG I'm so excited – I'm going to get a van in my life so I can stay out one or two nights here and there." She then started to fantasise about her plans, saying: "I'll look up at the stars and get a little campfire going," and explained that she was going to speak to the owner of Van Life Builds, Wayne to discuss her options.

The star later updated fans with a smiley selfie, revealing: "I loved the vans #vanlife"

The @vanlifebuilds Instagram bio reads: "We transform panel vans into bespoke tiny homes," and their feed is full of fun renovation projects. The vans include everything from bespoke kitchens and mini washrooms through to external hammocks for maximum relaxation!

Carol has plans to purchase a converted van

If Carol's permanent residence is anything to go by, the campervan will be beautifully decorated throughout. The presenter has a stylish kitchen space with a high-shine marble island and large white cupboards throughout.

Her decadent living room is even more glamorous with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with draping curtains, and two large crystal chandeliers. Wooden panelled walls and dark oak flooring add to the majestic design, as well as a cream button-back armchair.

Carol's living room has a regal feel

During the pandemic, Carol has transformed her lounge into a space for at-home workouts. In one Instagram update, she wrote: "Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow."

As well as regal aesthetics, Carol is also a fan of quirky artwork. The nod to Carol's eccentric tastes is present in her dining room where the star a bold painting - a blue landscape image featuring a cow within a red chandelier light.

Carol's Bristol home is full of incredible art

In another photograph, the star unveiled a mannequin art sculpture. As she snapped a mirror selfie, behind her fans could see a life-sized statue of a pair of legs with hands holding up an ornate mirror.

We can't wait to see what she does to her new mobile home!

