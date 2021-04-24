Ready for summer, Stacey Solomon just returned to the Loose Women panel in the dreamiest floral frock – and fans are in love. Stepping out in a pretty pastel dress by Studio, the presenter swept her fiery red locks into a half-up-half-down style. Keeping all focus on her vibrant ensemble, she polished off her look with natural and subdued makeup, including a brown smokey shadow, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

Stacey's floral dress is so gorgeous

A total bargain at just £16, Stacey's latest look features statement puff sleeves, a shirred bodice and tiered detailing. A must-have for summer, we can see this lovely lilac number teamed with box-fresh trainers, sunglasses and a woven bag for an effortlessly cool feel. Heading out on date night? Add espadrille wedges, droplet earrings and a matching clutch into the mix.

Shirred Floral Dress, £16, Studio

Dressed by her trusty styling duo – Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – otherwise known as Mothershoppers, Stacey often wows with her on-screen outfits. Just last week, the mum-of-three joined Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Denise Welch on the Loose Women panel, wearing a fitted wrap dress from Little Mistress.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Gingham & Floral Print Dress, £19.49, Shein

Closet London Lilac Dress, £75, ASOS

Accessorised to perfection, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice Stacey's adorable necklace which featured the letters 'Z', 'L' and 'R' for her sons – Zachary, Leighton and Rex. Pairing her grey knitted dress with the bespoke piece, the TV star took a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book and added pearl droplet earrings to her ensemble.

When it comes to the spring/summer season, Stacey is a huge fan of pastels, and her wardrobe is stocked with the chicest dresses. One of our favourites is the Olivia Rubin rainbow dress which she wore on the show last month. Bursting with colour, her stunning midi featured pastel pink, lilac, blue and yellow tiers, giving it a beautiful boho vibe.

