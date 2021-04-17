Stacey Solomon wows Loose Women viewers in fitted wrap dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon just returned to the Loose Women panel in the dreamiest wrap dress – and fans are in love. Looking gorgeous in grey, the mum-of-three stepped out in a knitted midi from Little Mistress to film Friday's episode of the hit ITV show.

Joining her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Denise Welch on the panel, Stacey accessorised her latest look with pearl droplet earrings. Eagle-eyed viewers may also have noticed her adorable necklace which featured the letters 'Z', 'L' and 'R' for her sons – Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

Stacey Solomon teases wedding venue in new home video

Debuting her newly-dyed tresses on the show, Stacey wore her fiery locks in french plaits, framing her face with soft, stray curls at the front. As for her makeup, the TV star opted for a subtle and dewy look, rocking a brown smokey shadow complete with long lashes, a hint of blush and a nude lipgloss to match.

Priced at £55, Stacey's exact style is the 'Finlay Dress' – and you can also shop it in two other colours. Available in grey, black, and cream, this knitted number is seriously chic thanks to its long sleeves and waist-cinching tie belt.

Making the transition from desk to date night seamless, we can see this elegant silhouette paired with everything from ankle boots and a crossbody bag to heeled sandals, statement earrings and a coordinating clutch.

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Mothershoppers – AKA Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – Stacey's on-screen outfits are always so chic.

One of our favourites is the rainbow dress which she wore last month on the show. Donning a tiered pastel dress by one of her go-to designers, Olivia Rubin, Stacey gave off major boho vibes as she completed her ensemble with white ankle boots and a silver charm bracelet.

Mothershoppers aim to inspire mums to "rediscover their sense of style," and since joining Loose Women, we've seen them work their magic on many a famous face, including Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Frankie Bridge and more.

