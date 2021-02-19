Stacey Solomon's pastel jumper features the sweetest detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon just added the prettiest pastel jumper to her spring wardrobe – and fans are swooning! Looking lovely in lilac, the mum-of-three returned to the Loose Women panel on Friday and her cosy knit featured the sweetest detail. Layered over with an ornate contrasting collar, Stacey's jumper had major vintage vibes thanks to its gorgeous lace detailing and we predict a sellout.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon makes shocking change to house – watch video

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Stacey Solomon's stunning evening dress

Stacey looked lovely in lilac on Friday

Polishing off her desk-to-daywear ensemble with silver jewellery, the presenter wore her fiery locks in a chic half-up-half-down style and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match, Stacey had us wishing for spring.

READ: Stacey Solomon shows off stretch marks as she models crop top

Priced at £75, you can shop her exact style from Glassworks London. A seasonal staple, team your new favourite knit with high-waisted blue jeans and box-fresh trainers for a more casual look. Searching for something for the office? Add a pencil skirt and ankle boots into the mix.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's ravishing red knit has the most romantic detail

Lilac Lace Collar Knit Jumper, £75, Glassworks

If you're worried about the price tag, New Look is selling a similar design for a more affordable £20.69 and it also comes in two other colours – black and cornflower blue. Adorned with a white broderie collar and an adorable back button fastening, it's sure to make a statement.

Lilac Broderie Collar Jumper, £20.69, New Look

Stacey's knitwear collection is a thing of dreams and she's been spotted wearing a number of glamorous pieces on Loose Women recently.

Just last week, the TV star donned a ravishing red cardigan from celebrity favourite, & Other Stories, and we’re still not over it. Ready for Valentine's Day, Stacey no doubt chose the design for its romantic heart-shaped buttons and vibrant cherry shade. Priced at £69, fans can still shop her cardi online and it's fitted with a plunging V-neckline, long cuffed sleeves and ribbed hems.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.