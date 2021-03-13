Stacey Solomon surprises in figure-hugging green dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gorgeous in green, Stacey Solomon just made the most stylish return to Loose Women. Stepping out in a figure-hugging wrap dress by Pretty Lavish, the presenter looked seriously glam on Friday – and fans are swooning.

Ready for spring, Stacey teamed her pastel midi with silver jewellery and wore her fiery hair down in a half-up-half-down style. As for her makeup, she rocked a smokey coral shadow complete with rosy blusher and a peach lipstick to match – stunning!

Stacey looked so chic on Friday

Priced at £55, Stacey's knitted number comes in four other colours – cream, beige, light blue and dusty rose. Effortlessly elegant thanks to its long sleeves, wrap silhouette and waist-cinching ties, it's the ultimate desk-to-date-night dress. Just imagine how gorgeous it would look paired with statement earrings, heels and a coordinating clutch bag.

With spring on the horizon, pastels are back on our radars, and Stacey is a huge fan of the seasonal trend right now.

The mum-of-three has been spotted wearing a number of pastel pieces from her favourite brands, and just last week she donned the dreamiest co-ord from Lorna Luxe's In The Style collection. Making a surprise appearance on BBC's Saturday Kitchen, Stacey wowed in an all-pink outfit, teaming a slouch neck bodysuit with a matching pink mini skirt.

While Stacey regularly wows with her on-screen looks, there's one outfit in particular that fans are no doubt dying to see. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the Loose Women star recently opened up about the dress she hopes to sashay down the aisle in when she marries her fiancé Joe Swash this summer.

"I do think I'd like capped sleeves and a lot of tulle," she said. "I don't like thick material, and I'd want something fitted but not corseted like Bridgerton, although I am obsessed with Bridgerton!"

