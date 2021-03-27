Stacey Solomon dazzles in rainbow dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is back and brightening up our screens! Returning to Loose Women on Friday, the presenter dazzled in the dreamiest rainbow dress by one of her favourite designers, Olivia Rubin, and fans are swooning.

Stacey looked so glamorous on Friday's episode of Loose Women

Bursting with colour, Stacey's stunning midi features pastel pink, lilac, blue and yellow tiers, giving it a summery boho vibe. Tying her ensemble together, she styled her fiery red locks in loose curls and coordinated with a berry eyeshadow, rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick – so chic!

Shirred Midi Dress, £250, Olivia Rubin

Priced at £250, Stacey's new favourite frock certainly makes a statement thanks to its high neck, fitted bodice and pastel tiers. We can see this date night dress paired with wedges, statement earrings and a colourful clutch bag on those cooler summer evenings.

Olivia Rubin's collection is full of rainbow designs, and if you've just missed out on Stacey's dress, we've found a number of pastel alternatives.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Rainbow Stripe Dress, £18, ASOS

ASOS is selling this gorgeous rainbow dress for £18. Fitted with long sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, we reckon Stacey would love it.

Olivia Rubin Pastel Ombre Dress, £220, Coggles

Also by Olivia Rubin, this pastel ombre dress is crafted from pure cotton and cut for a form-fitting silhouette that accentuates your figure.

Striped Midi Dress, £29.99, Zara

If you're a fan of the tiered look, this multicoloured Zara dress will tick all of the boxes. Boasting a delicate criss-cross back, at just £29.99 it's a total bargain.

Stacey often wows with her on-screen outfits, and she's been wearing a number of pastel dresses on Loose Women. Earlier this month, the mum-of-three pulled out all the stops in a figure-hugging green dress by Pretty Lavish. Priced at £55, it's still available to shop and it comes in four other colours – pink, cream, beige and light blue.

