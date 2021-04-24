Holly Willoughby is a bohemian beauty in Marks & Spencer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby just nailed boho chic in the dreamiest floral frock from Marks & Spencer – and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP. Modelling M&S' new midi in photos shared by the brand, Holly was a picture of poise, going barefoot for the summery snap. Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, she opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with rosy blusher and pink lipstick.

In love with her latest look? Priced at £39.50, Holly's beautiful blue dress gently highlights the waist thanks to its stretchy shirring detail. Flirty and feminine, the 3/4-length puff sleeves and frilled cuffs lend a romantic touch, while the trimmed tie neckline adds to the bohemian vibe.

Holly has been modelling Marks & Spencer's spring/summer range

Our advice is to act fast, we can see this gorgeous style flying off of the virtual shelves, especially after Holly's appearance.

Not sure how to accessorise your new favourite dress? M&S recommends styling it with flat sandals and a denim jacket. Getting dolled up for date night? Add statement earrings, heeled wedges and a coordinating clutch bag.

Floral Midi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly is a big fan of Marks & Spencer and she's been showcasing the brand's new-in range over the past few weeks. Enjoying a day out in the sunshine, on Monday the This Morning presenter posed in her camouflage shorts, £27.50, and colourful sweatshirt, which costs just £19.50.

"Suns out... legs out! It's glorious out there...however a cosy sweatshirt to keep the chill away is a must and this tie dye one from @marksandspencer is just what I have been looking for," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to react, with many approving of Holly's M&S choices. "Ah love the tie dye," one wrote, with another adding: "Love that top."

