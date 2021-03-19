We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is back in another of her favourite M&S picks, and we reckon it's gonna be a sell out!

The This Morning star looked beautiful in a twirling snap shared on the beloved brand's Instagram account, as she posed in the puff sleeve floral dress.

Costing £39.50, it's quickly flying off the virtual shelves - so hurry if you want to shop Holly's style.



Holly looked gorgeous in the floral dress

The sweet caption read: "Bring on summer and bring on our new favourite dress for every occasion... @hollywilloughby."

And unsurprisingly, the photo prompted plenty of reaction from fashion fans, with one writing: "Just picked mine up and absolutely love it... even more so as I'm 5'10" and I could order a long length... roll on warmer weather!"

Floral dress, £39.50, M&S

Another added: "Bought this yesterday - fits really well & looks great with trainers and sandals."

Holly also rocked a bargain pair of £22.50 espadrilles in the snap, which look super similar to the Castañer pair that the Duchess Cambridge also loves to wear with her floral midi dresses.



Wearing Ted Baker on Wednesday

It comes after the star has wowed us all week with her This Morning looks, too! On Wednesday, she looked extra gorgeous in a chic mini dress from another of her favourite brands, Ted Baker - though she did make a bit of a blunder by tagging the wrong brand in her Instagram post.

'Dolley' dress, £79, Ted Baker

Accidentally crediting Oliver Bonas, she wrote: "Happy St Patrick's day!... see you on @thismorning at 10am... @clodagh_mckenna cooking up an Irish storm today... Guinness for breakfast! ... dress by @oliverbonas."

Holly followed up the mini dress with another spring look on Thursday, wearing a mini skirt by Hobbs and a statement collar blouse from another of her favourite brands, Rixo.

