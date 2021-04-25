Kelly Ripa stuns fans in the glammest sequin dress Everyone is going crazy over the look.

Kelly Ripa turned heads when she ditched her usual chic WFH Live With Kelly and Ryan attire and went full glam to celebrate the Oscars.

The daytime TV host dazzled in a sequined Alice + Olivia dress complete with a plunging neckline, a satin waist belt, and a thigh-high slit for the show’s Oscar show segment on Monday. She completed the look with a crystallized bangle, diamond stud earrings, and Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled satin heels.

Kelly stunned in a sequin Alice + Olivia dress

Kelly rocked her blonde locks in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle. We loved Kelly's dress and tracked it down on Yoox for over 65% off.

Fans went wild when the show’s team uploaded a post that showed several gorgeous photos of Kelly wearing the look alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who looked dapper in a Thom Sweeney black tux and To Boot New York black shoes.

“You both look amazing!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Great show this am guys...you both looked sooooo good”, another added.

Kelly completed the look with Dolce & Gabbana heels

The show also gave fans more behind-the-scenes glimpses in their Insta Story. In one video, Kelly could be seen walking out onto the set all dressed up in her shimmery look, and they even showed off a close-up of her dreamy kicks.

The duo interviewed Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung during the show, who took home best supporting actress for her role in Minari. “We heard that you were starstruck by Brad Pitt. Is that true?” Kelly asked her. “Yes we are,” she replied. “We all are, Ryan said.

Youn made headlines when she went full fangirl after Brad Pitt - the producer of the Oscar-nominated film - announced her name as the winner.

Kelly and Ryan interviewed Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung

"Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you," she began after taking the stage to accept the award. "Where were you when we were filming?"

Later, in the press room, the 73-year-old star joked that she did not foresee the pair filming together in the future because she was "too old."

