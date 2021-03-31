Kelly Ripa can’t stop wearing this dreamy pink hooded dress - and we found the best dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When Kelly Ripa loves a look, she shows it - and she’s not afraid to wear it over again.

Such was the case when the Live With Kelly and Ryan star danced to her seat in a hot pink Tom Ford hooded sweater dress that fashionistas previously swooned over when she wore the look last month.

Kelly rewore her fave Tom Ford hooded dress on Live today

Kelly also wore it last October and added a pop of neon color with yellow pumps.

The cashmere-blend ribbed dress, which is exclusive to Net-a-Porter, is described as "creating the illusion of perfectly paired separates without any of the hassle."

Even with a whopping $2,690 price tag though, it has already sold out. So, we found a nearly identical version on Farfetch - a Diesel slogan-print hooded cotton dress for $238.

Tom Ford Hooded Ribbed Dress, $2,690, Net-a-Porter

Diesel slogan-print hooded cotton dress, $238, Farfetch

Speaking of spring pink looks, fellow daytime TV host Hoda Kotb also opted for pink as she stepped on the Today with Hoda and Jenna set on Thursday.

The veteran journalist was pretty in pink as she took on her Today hosting duties wearing a sleek sleeveless pink Black Halo jumpsuit that she paired with gold hoops. Hoda completed the look with bright red pumps.

Hoda wore a pink Black Halo jumpsuit on Live With Hoda and Jenna

Red and pink ensemble combos were a huge trend last year pre-pandemic, and we were excited to see Hoda bringing it back.

The beloved daytime TV host’s Black Halo Antoinette jumpsuit is a tailored look that has cropped skinny pant legs and a V-neck that comes complete with a stand-up ruffled collar. The jumpsuit also has a hidden zipper at its center.

Pink is a huge trend for spring, so we’re not surprised we saw both of the daytime TV stars in the color on the same day.

