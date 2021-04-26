Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals plans to renew wedding vows for one special reason Motsi and her husband tied the knot three years ago

Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse has revealed she wants to renew her wedding vows to husband Evgenij Voznyuk after just three years – for one special reason.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the South African dancer confessed she is already planning the romantic milestone.

"I want to go to the Maldives and get married again in front of our daughter," revealed Motsi, who would like her little girl, who turns three in August, to be her flower girl.

"[My husband and I] met over ten years ago and we're different people now. Renewing our vows is something we really want to do – it's a thing!"

Motsi calls these her "PP – Plans on Pause", due to ongoing restrictions, and she's keeping this year's anniversary simple.

"My wish is that my husband and I will find time for us to just be 'us' and reconnect in that way," said the star, who got together with Evgenij, 36, who was her professional dance partner, in 2014.

Motsi has revealed her plans to renew her vows with her husband. Copyright: Motsi Mabuse / Venice Beach

"At the moment, we're husband and wife dealing with everything."

The couple run a dance school near their home in Frankfurt. "We take it in turns to look after the baby and that's how we've been functioning for months. I'd love for my parents to visit, and for the baby to spend a few days with Oma and Opa so we can get away."

Motsi rarely shows off her family life on Instagram, but earlier this year she delighted fans by sharing a very relatable video on her Instagram Stories as she tried (and failed!) to grab a moment alone with her other half.

The dancer pointed the camera towards the electric roaring log fire as her tot, whose name she has never revealed, could be heard wandering into the middle of her parents' dinner.

"Do you want to know what's going on in here? Mummy and daddy are trying to have a date," she told her daughter, who quickly responded: "No, you're playing. It's time to play!"

Motsi, clearly amused, repeated to Evgenij: "It's time to play daddy."