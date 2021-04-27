Amanda Holden's shirt dress has a secret detail you may have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden was looking particularly bright-eyed and bushy tailed on Tuesday morning, rocking a fabulous, lady-like dress by Suzannah London.

On the first glance, it looked pretty and stylish, obviously. But the closer we looked, we saw the cutest detail - it had a print of Venice on the hem! How fabulous, right?

The 1950's inspired design was cut in a flattering midi length, had a button-through top and featured slim, cuffed sleeves that finish just above the elbow, with side seam pockets and a full bodice lining.

We also love the detachable white cotton belt which finishes off the vintage look perfectly. Priced at £895, it's a very pricey buy but don't worry, we've found some fab alternatives for a little less if you want that retro look on a budget. Keep scrolling!

We are pretty sure the Duchess of Cambridge would love this dress.

Amanda in her stunning Suzannah dress

How do we know? Because the mother-of-three loves high end brand Suzannah and has worn a variety of their pieces in recent years.

Venice Shirt Dress, £895, Suzannah London

Most memorably, Kate dazzled on the first day of the Wimbledon 2019 tournament wearing a stunning white dress by the brand, which had contrasting black button detail.

Alyme Ramie Shirt Dress, £60, French Connection

At the time, she made the classic look her own by adding a black statement belt and simple black pumps, pushing her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses.

Carrie Linen Shirt Dress, £98, Boden

At the time, fans were gutted to hear that the 'Flippy Wiggle Dress' wasn't available but the brand has since made it a permanent fixture in their collection and it will cost you £1850.

Pink Organza Puff Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress, £31.00, Missguided

But, like much of Kate's clobber, it's in such demand that even now, almost two years later - there's a four week wait list to get it. The power of Kate is ever present...

