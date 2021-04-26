We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Can we all just take a moment and appreciate how incredible pyjamas are these days? Not just striped and scratchy, staying home is the new going out and generics jim jams just don't cut it anymore.

From silk to patterned and tailored, there's a whole plethora of pyjamas waiting to be snapped up and some of our favourite celebrities are showing us how it's done.

On Saturday, new mum Laura Whitmore dazzled her Instagram fans with the most insane silk PJs from Daily Sleeper that really are far too good to be kept under the duvet.

Laura looked stunning in her Sleeper pyjamas

The green set can be picked up at Net-A-Porter for £245 and feature mother-of-pearl buttons, cropped trousers with an elasticated waist and the brand's signature feathers at the hem, which can be detached.

Sleeper Feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set, £245, Net-A-Porter

This outfit could so be worn for a social-distanced sleepover or a night on the tiles. The Celebrity Juice star shared a stylish snap and wrote: "Pyjamas... but make it fashion! Happy weekend ya'll."

Catherine Zeta-Jones sporting black silk PJs whilst watching the 2021 Oscars

Comfort is key ladies! We've rounded up some fabulous dressy PJs to suit all your night out to bed needs, so get scrolling.

Button-up Shirt, £38, Jayde Store

Wide leg Bottoms, £32, Jayde Store

It's not just Laura - Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday evening from the comfort of her own home, and wore her finest pair of black silky pyjamas for the occasion. And why not!

Tiger Print Satin Button Through PJ Trouser Set, £22.40, Boohoo

Earlier this month, Momager Kris Jenner looked amazing at her granddaughter True's birthday bash wearing the Gucci garden printed jacquard pyjama shirt, which you can pick up for an eye-watering £1350.

Kris Jenner wearing her Gucci night shirt

The colourful set was so extra it could easily have been worn to an outdoor bar on a Friday night. We like your style KJ...

Satin Long PJ Set, £42.42, Victoria's Secret

