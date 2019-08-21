Loved Duchess Kate's Wimbledon white dress? You can finally buy it Get in the queue...

The Duchess of Cambridge really comes into her own at Wimbledon. A passionate tennis fan, Prince William's wife is often spotted courtside in the royal box. And she never fails to impress with her chic and stylish outfits - if there ever was an advert for dressing for watching the beautiful game, Kate is it! We loved the Suzannah dress she wore on the first day of the 2019 tournament. The white dress was made in a midi style with contrasting black detail at the buttons, and she made the look her own by adding a black statement belt and simple black pumps, pushing her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses. How fabulous!

Fans were perplexed to hear the dress wasn't available at the time - many thought perhaps it had been a custom-made number. But the brand has finally released the frock of dreams - adorably named the 'Flippy Wiggle Dress.' The design doesn't come cheap though - it will set you back a cool £1,850 and what's more, it will take 6 weeks to be delivered.

When it comes to impeccable Wimbledon fashion, Kate has a great track record. In 2018, the mother-of-four wowed in a sunshine yellow Dolce and Gabbana number for the men's singles final, which she attended with husband Prince William. She carried a neutral handbag from the designer, too, and wore her gorgeous citrine cocktail ring.

And let's not forget when she joined the Duchess of Sussex for the first time the same year. Kate, 37, opted for pretty polka dots. Her fitted midi dress was a bespoke piece from one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the same Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and her go-to Gianvito Rossi heels.

