We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Looking fresh on Monday morning, Amanda Holden dazzled in a brand new outfit and as usual, we're totally obsessed. The stunning TV star wore a gorgeous polka dot jumpsuit by one of her favourite high street brands L.K.Bennett - part of the company's new Ascot edit.

Known as the 'Lena' jumpsuit, it's made in an antique cream shade that has a pretty black polka-dot print, complete with short sleeves, mini puff shoulders and cuff detail, crystal buttons, a pleated bodice, nipped-in waist and wide-leg cropped trousers. Phew! But did you notice that the £395 number has a royal edge, too?

READ: Amanda Holden shows off flawless bikini figure in stunning throwback photo

The fancy design also boasts a black pointed statement collar which looks very like the collar that featured on the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Alessandra Rich dress she famously wore in 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in leather dress

Kate rocked the navy design - which had a price tag of £1750 - for the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

MORE: 10 celebrity brides who recycled their stunning wedding dresses

It fast became a celebrity favourite - it was actually worn by one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, for their royal nuptials.

Amanda Holden looked incredible in her L.K.Bennett jumpsuit

Many high street stores took inspiration from the statement number - customers loved the neckline which has been replicated many times since then.

'Lena' cream and black polka dot jumpsuit, £395, L.K.Bennett

Mother-of-two Amanda has worn a fair few outfits with pure Duchess vibes recently, don't you think?

Kate wore the Alessandra Rich dress with a statement collar in 2018

MORE: Take a peek at Amanda Holden's incredible designer bag collection: from Dior to Gucci

Last week, we noticed the blonde beauty sporting another L.K.Bennett number - this time a tweed mini dress that looked very like Kate's famous Gucci dress she sported in 2017. Prince William's wife arrived at London's Victoria & Albert museum to open an exhibition at the time and fans were taken aback with her tweed Gucci dress which was cut that little bit shorter than her regular dresses. Amanda's dress looked very similar, and we loved it.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.