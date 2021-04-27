Tracee Ellis Ross floors fans in figure-hugging sequin dress

Tracee Ellis Ross has been on our fashion radar for a while – and it doesn't look like she'll be leaving it anytime soon!

The Black-ish actress sparked a huge reaction from fans after she shared a quirky video of herself wearing the most spectacular purple sequin dress.

Tracee posted the clip in honour of actress Carol Burnett's 88th birthday on Monday.

In the video, Tracee saunters around a desk before a voice off-camera tells her to pick up a telephone and pretend to speak to someone.

Captioning it, she wrote: "Happy birthday to @itscarolburnett, an absolute comedy legend. She took the everyday absurd and not only shined a light on it but gave us permission to laugh at it in our own lives at the same time.

"A true pioneer that paved the way for others like her who didn’t have to prove that women could be smart and beautiful and funny – because she’d already established that early on."

Tracee looked gorgeous in her sequinned dress

She added: "And her wacky way of expressing herself helped me to understand myself a little bit better. Thank you for breaking ground, breaking ceilings and for being so dang funny!!"

Many fans were confused by the clip but agreed that Tracee looked incredible in her figure-hugging frock, which she teamed with vampy makeup and big curly hair.

"Idk what you're doing in the first slide but ya look good," commented one fan. A second said: "And thank you for purple sequins!" A third added: "Lawd ah mercy," followed by two heart-eyes emojis.

Tracee finally reunited with her dad in New York

Tracee's sparkly appearance comes after she reunited with her father, Robert Ellis Silberstein, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Posting a clip of their emotional reunion in New York on Instagram last week, Tracee said: "Finally got to see my dad @bobellis333. Oh what a hug that was. We went for a wonderful walk in Central Park together and talked and talked and talked. Vaccinated and outside but we still stayed masked up."

