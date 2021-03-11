Tracee Ellis Ross has fast become one of our favourite fashion inspirations – and her latest accessory would no doubt get a royal seal of approval.

The Black-ish actress looked stunning in a new Instagram post, rocking a silk headscarf the Queen would love!

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks beautiful as she showcases toned legs in just a sweater

Tracee wore the multi-coloured scarf wrapped around her hair, and it added an explosive pop of colour to her black suit, which featured on-trend wide, cropped legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross films inside all-blue living room

Adding a pair of Balenciaga sneakers and some sunglasses, Tracee appeared to be standing outside her home as she performed a little dance for the camera to Chance The Rapper's All We Got.

Her followers were impressed with her moves, but equally with her whole ensemble. "Wait, this look is [fire emoji] though," wrote one fan. "It's the scarf and facial expression for me," said a second. A third added: "Throw the whole outfit my way."

The actress regularly wows her followers on Instagram, with fans falling over themselves to praise her stylish looks.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in lycra outfit for impressive workout video

READ: Tracee Ellis Ross' stunning home is the ultimate zen den – a tour

Tracee's scarf looks like something the Queen would love

Last month, Tracee floored her fans with a photo that was taken over 20 years ago, with many agreeing that she hasn't aged a day.

“APRÈS SWIM ~ maybe 21 or 22 years old,” Tracee captioned the photo, which showed her sitting outside in a blue bikini top with her curly hair wrapped in a turban headwrap.

"K but this looks like last week though," commented one, while another added: "You took this 10 minutes ago, don't lie ma'am."

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross wore the dreamiest plaid outfit with matching trainers - and we found her top for 70% off

Tracee stunned fans with her incredible throwback photo

And she recently surprised her fans with some gorgeous footage of her on holiday in swimwear. Tracee was reflecting on a time where everyone could holiday freely and put together a video of herself lounging in several pools around the world.

"Oh, how I long for another first dip," she wrote. "Here's a collection of them from vacations past." Again, her post sparked a series of comments from fans who wanted to know the secret to her beauty.

One asked: "You literally do not age. What's the secret?" Another was full of praise for the actress, writing: "The cuteness that you are!!! These videos always made me smile."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.