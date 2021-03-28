Tracee Ellis Ross channels Lady Gaga with show-stopping headpiece The Blackish star wowed in a look no one saw coming.

Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t play it safe when it comes to fashion, and that’s what makes her a trendsetter.

SHOP: Tracee Ellis Ross wore the dreamiest plaid outfit with matching trainers - and we found her top for 70% off

The Blackish star takes major risks, loves playing with style, and that’s a big reason why we - and her fans - can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear next.

Tracee Ellis Ross wore the Schiaparelli look to the NAACP Image Awards

So, it was no surprise that as Tracee got dressed up for the NAACP Image Awards Sunday, she and celebrity stylist Karla Welch went with an unexpected look that made jaws drop. It also reminded fans of Lady Gaga’s inauguration outfit and the Hunger Games.

The High Note thesp wowed in a dramatic black Schiaparelli jumpsuit complete with wide-leg trousers, a ruffled skirt, structured shoulders, and zip-up detailing. Tracee completed the look with exaggerated gold-topped flatform heels that were so tall they made her look a foot taller.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans in striking red jumpsuit

But it was her huge gold headpiece that got everyone talking. The metallic statement maker sat on the side of her head and was shaped like a dove. Fans went wild when the actress shared several photos of herself on Instagram wearing the look, with one writing, “Showstopping moment!”

Tracee's headpiece reminded fans of Lady Gaga's inauguration look

“The real Effie Trinket,” another fan wrote, referring to a Hunger Games character who wore a similar look. “This is giving me @ladygaga vibes at the inauguration,” another replied.

"SCHIAPARELLI ~ @naacpimageawards," Tracee captioned the photo, which showed her standing outside in front of a black backdrop striking poses in the ensemble.

If you’ll recall, Lady Gaga also wore a Schiaparelli look to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January - and a massive gold dove of peace pin that also reminded everyone of the Hunger Games.

Lady Gaga wore a huge dove of peace pin to President Joe Biden's inauguration

The Oscar winner’s style choice was new age Gaga - over the top and edgy, but also high-fashion glam.

“Lady Gaga looks like she’s in the Hunger Games. Is that a Mockingjay pin on her dress,” one person tweeted after seeing the look. “Congrats to Lady Gaga’s dress on its success in the Hunger Games,” another wrote.

If you’re going to serve Hunger Games-chic at any fashionable fete, Tracee and Gaga’s looks are exactly how you do it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.