Tracee Ellis Ross got the most incredible Oscars gift from Chanel We can't stop swooning over it.

Tracee Ellis Ross...you had us at Chanel.

The Black-ish star made us green with envy when she unveiled the gorgeous gift she received from the fashion house to help her ring in the Oscars in an incredibly sweet way.

Chanel sent Tracee and more stars the sweetest gift in lieu of their annual pre-Oscar fete

Chanel sent special gifts to stars in lieu of their annual pre-Oscar Charles Finch dinner, which they decided not to have this year because of the pandemic (and skipped a virtual celebration too).

Tracee shared a video of the box of goodies on her Instagram Story Sunday ahead of the show, which showed a cocktail kit complete with vodka and vermouth, as well as a chic white and black projector, and a dreamy set of ice cream party supplies.

Stunning white Chanel cloth napkins emblazoned with the coveted brand’s logo, as well as beautiful glasses, and ice cream toppings packaged in signature Chanel white-and-black containers could all be seen in the box too.

“How much fun am I gonna have watching the Oscars...and I just noticed this,” she said, before panning her phone’s camera to a jar of cotton candy.

It’s everything any fashionista would want to watch the show virtually in an amped-up fashionable way with plenty of sweet treats to boot.

The gift box included a cocktail kit and a projector too

While it’s not clear who else received Chanel’s enviable gift, the star-studded Chanel x Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner is always one of the hottest in town during Oscars week - and one of the most exclusive.

Last year, the High Note star, as well as Penelope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Demi Moore, and Margaret Qualley were just a few of the celebrities in attendance at the Los Angeles fete.

Tracee stunned at Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner last year

Kristen Stewart, Lupita N’yongo, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, and Ruth Negga have also landed on the guest list in recent years.

