Beyoncé’s children look so grown up in new rare family photo Little Blue Ivy is almost as tall as her mom.

Beyoncé’s little ones are growing up so fast!

The stunning songstress could be seen striking a pose with all three of her children and her husband Jay-Z in a recent photo in which the whole family was wearing coordinating black-and-white ensembles.

Blue Ivy is almost as tall as Beyoncé in this new family snap

In the snap taken by Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah, Queen Bey rocks a black jumpsuit, clear heels, and cat-eye frames as she wraps one arm around 9-year-old Blue Ivy.

The mini fashionista is almost as tall as her mom in the photo and flashed a smile in a black blazer paired with a black skirt, a white button-down, and black booties. Blue is nearly at her shoulder and Beyoncé is wearing heels!

The Black Parade singer’s 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, stood between Blue and Jay-Z, with Blue grabbing Rumi’s hand as the tyke turned to her brother.

Bey and Blue struck a pose in matching denim jackets on a family vacation

Rumi was clad in a black and white tulle dress and black shoes, and Sir rocked a black suit with a white shirt underneath paired with sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z held Rumi’s hand and rocked a black coat paired with a black t-shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers topped with a black stripe.

We just can't get enough of the Carters' adorable fashion moment, and their style statement shouldn't come as surprise.

Beyoncé has been serving fierce look after look for months on Instagram.

The superstar songstress stunned in a monochromatic neon green ensemble

Just a week after lounging on a luxe yacht in Miami in a shimmery crop top, the Black Parade songstress slayed social media again with another dazzling look, this time wowing in a monochromatic neon green ensemble.

Beyoncé’ made jaws drop when she uploaded the photo to Instagram last week that showed her striking a pose in a custom Balmain neon lime green bodycon mini dress complete with a sweetheart necklace and structured shoulders.

The Black Is King executive producer finished the look with matching Madea citron pumps and a lime green clutch. She even had a hint of lime green on one of her oversized double gold hoops and added even more pizazz with angular frames.

The music mogul has been giving nonstop summer-style inspo, and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

