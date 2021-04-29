Beyoncé shuts down Instagram in a neon dress - and we found the best lookalike for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Look no further than Beyoncé's instagram for total summer style inspo.

Just a week after lounging on a luxe yacht in Miami in a shimmery crop top, the Black Parade songstress slayed social media with another fierce look, this time wowing in a monochromatic neon green ensemble.

Beyoncé dazzled in a monochromatic neon dress and pumps

Beyoncé’ made jaws drop when she uploaded a photo to Instagram on Wednesday that showed her striking a pose in a custom Balmain neon lime green bodycon mini dress complete with a sweetheart necklace and structured shoulders.

Queen Bey finished the look with matching Madea citron pumps and a lime green clutch. She even had a hint of lime green on one of her oversized double gold hoops, and added even more pizazz with angular frames.

We were obsessed with Bey’s take on the major neon trend (that it seems like everyone is wearing lately), so we tracked down a similar dress on Shein and pumps at Aldo. The nearly identical dress to Bey's look is sold out for now, so we found another one in a similar color. Make sure to bookmark to shop the neon dress for when it restocks.

Shein Neon Green Bodycon Dress, $23, Shein

Shein Neon Green Wrap Dress, $44, Shein

Aldo Jess Pumps, $95, Aldo

Needless to say, the Ivy Park mogul’s celebrity friends and fans lost it when she shared the snap, with Kid Fury writing "Crush us". A fan chimed in "Queeeen B! You look so good". Another added, "Mannnn it’s the earrings".

Beyoncé’s neon look was just one of two that she posted Wednesday. The Black Is King executive producer also shared several snaps of herself rocking a baby blue snakeskin print button-down TLZ L'FEMME blouse.

She completed the outfit with Jacquemus micro green shorts and strappy snakeskin stilettos that coordinated with her top.

In the photos, the triple-threat star could be seen posing in front of a retro printed curtain as she pursed her lips in one snap and flashed a smile in another.

With all the looks the music star has been serving lately, we’re ready to start planning our summer getaways - and outfits.

