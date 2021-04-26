Beyoncé shares rare photo of daughter Blue Ivy alongside heartfelt message The Lemonade hitmaker is also mother to twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyoncé is a doting mother to three young children, and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy has been showing signs of following in her parents' footsteps.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to famous mum's song in must-see video

Most recently, the Black Parade hitmaker took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Blue from her visual album, Lemonade, as she marked its 5th anniversary.

In the photo, Blue looked adorable in a white lace dress in a behind-the-scenes photo.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family - everything you need to know

The award-winning singer shared a heartfelt message alongside the anniversary post.

She wrote: "I'm grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people.

MORE: Beyoncé stuns in sheer shimmery crop top - and fans are going wild

MORE: Beyoncé wore the fiercest pair of micro shorts to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary

"I'm so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art.

Beyoncé's Lemonade anniversary post featured a sweet picture of daughter Blue Ivy

"As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.

"I hope you find joy today."

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares rare video during outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

READ: Blue Ivy's stylist opens up about his incredible career working with Beyoncé's family

Fans were quick to comment on Beyoncé's words, with one writing: "Happy Lemonade Anniversary Queen. History was made and the industry changed five years ago today," while another wrote: "Thank you for everything Beyoncé."

A third added: "This album was groundbreaking."

The album was released on 23 April 2016 alongside a 65-minute video, which focused on the themes of betrayal, trauma, race, and womanhood.

Blue Ivy is following in her famous parents' footsteps

Alongside Blue, the visual album also boasted cameos from Zendaya and Serena Williams.

Blue is no stranger to appearing in Beyoncé's work, and more recently featured in the star's visual album, Black is King, which was released in 2020.

MORE: Beyonce reveals secret room inside home with Jay Z

MORE: Beyoncé wows in mini dress and stilettos - fans say the same thing

The nine-year-old girl also became one of the youngest ever Grammy winners in March as Beyoncé's song, Brown Skin Girl, which featured Blue, received an accolade.

Blue is the oldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

To celebrate the win, the little girl was pictured sipping from the award with a straw, while wearing a crown, in a photo posted on her mother's Instagram account.

MORE: Beyoncé makes jaws drop with latest look - and fans are saying the same thing

READ: Beyoncé's twins melt hearts in rare video with famous mum

Beyoncé herself picked up four awards, which took her total wins to 28. The Crazy In Love singer is currently the most-awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.