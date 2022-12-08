Loose Women's Jane Moore's family home she's leaving after shock marriage breakdown The presenter is splitting after 20 years of marriage

Jane Moore shocked fans on Tuesday when she confirmed her split from husband of 20 years Gary Farrow, and the Loose Women star went on to explain her current living situation and what will happen to their family home.

Jane said they are remaining under one roof for now, but in the new year they will sell their house together with daughters Ellie and Grace and purchase their own separate properties – a major change for the LW star. See the house she is planning to sell...

Jane Moore's kitchen

Jane's kitchen is fitted with ultra-modern stainless-steel cupboards and dark wood flooring.

Another image taken in the kitchen showed that there are white panelled doors elsewhere.

Jane Moore's dining room

The dining room is open plan alongside the kitchen, with a stainless-steel island separating the two, where coordinating stainless-steel pendant lights hang overhead. An exposed brick wall in the room serves to further the industrial theme.

Jane's dining room is furnished with a grey marble table and matching grey dining chairs. There is also a frosted glass cupboard with sliding doors.

Jane Moore's garden

Jane's garden is framed with a combination of brick walls and horizontal fencing. There are also stone beds at various edges with grey and white walls, where Jane has planted several large trees, and a brown rattan glass-topped table with matching chairs.

A different photo of Jane in the garden showed more stone beds lining the edges, as well as a grey stone pathway.

In the summer, Jane posed for a photo on a brown rattan sun lounger with cream cushions in her garden, and quipped: "Who needs to real Club 55 in St Tropez when you can have a sign made and recreate it in your own back yard?"

Jane Moore's bedroom

Jane shared a rare photo from her bedroom after cleaning out her wardrobe. The image inadvertently revealed that the room has lilac carpet and cream cupboards with a high-shine black unit as seen behind Jane.

Jane Moore's living room

A selfie of Jane gave fans a look at what seems to be a corner of the living room via glass doors from the garden. It showed a brown leather armchair in one corner, alongside a silver floor lamp.

