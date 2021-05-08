Tess Daly looks incredible in snakeskin coat inside her beautiful garden She looked beautiful!

Tess Daly was in a reflective mood on Saturday, as she took to her garden to show fans her cherry blossom tree in full bloom.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter looked stunning in a zip-up snakeskin coat as she posed next to the tree.

The star had her hair down and made sure to wrap up warm due to the cold temperatures.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

In her caption, the star spoke about her hopes to eat at restaurants indoors in the coming weeks, as coronavirus restrictions are set to relax on 17 May.

"Smelling the roses, or rather admiring the beautiful cherry blossom tree in the garden," she wrote. "And really wishing it was warm enough to eat outside.

"Seriously cannot wait for restaurants to open. Not long now!"

She added: "Anyway… just showing my face and sending positive vibes your way and despite the Baltic temps and rain stopping play, hoping your Saturday's a good one."

The star looked incredible

The star's post got a huge reaction including from husband Vernon Kay who posted a kissing and heart eyes emoji and her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman who commented with a string of heart emojis.

"Nice blossom," wrote one fan, while another added: "Truly stunning."

Others agreed with the 52-year-old's comments about the weather, as one said: "We had snow in Edinburgh on Wednesday," and a second posted: "Same here in Ireland. Waiting for summer and heat."

Tess has been married to husband Vernon since 2003, and she celebrated his 47th birthday with a series of epic throwback shots.

"H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y [heart emoji] Here's to over two decades of them celebrated together @vernonkay with family & friends, parties & trips away," gushed Tess.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

"I love this first photo because it reminds me of being away somewhere sunny and beautiful on your birthday. Today's maybe a tad more subdued - but there will be cake, bubbles and most likely a kitchen disco for four!"

Over on Stories, Tess gave fans a glimpse of the birthday cake she treated Vernon to – the delicious-looking creation was complete with buttercream icing, jelly babies and chocolate jazzies. Yum!

The happy couple have spent most of last year together with their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, because of lockdowns relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

