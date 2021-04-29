Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in never-before-seen throwback photo

Tess Daly has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Vernon Kay in honour of his 47th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a collage of throwback snaps of her spouse - including a loved-up selfie of the couple.

MORE: Tess Daly shares romantic snap with Vernon Kay - and they look so in love!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching I'm A Celebrity final

"H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y [heart emoji] Here's to over two decades of them celebrated together @vernonkay with family & friends, parties & trips away," gushed Tess.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

READ: Tess Daly makes heartbreaking confession about filming Strictly in lockdown

"I love this first photo because it reminds me of being away somewhere sunny and beautiful on your birthday. Today's maybe a tad more subdued - but there will be cake, bubbles and most likely a kitchen disco for four!"

Over on Stories, Tess gave fans a glimpse of the birthday cake she treated Vernon to – the delicious-looking creation was complete with buttercream icing, jelly babies and chocolate jazzies.

Tess posted this collage of throwback snaps

Vernon's I'm A Celebrity campmate Victoria Derbyshire was quick to respond, saying: "Woo hoo happy birthday Vernon! Loads of love x." Alison Hammond added: "Happy Birthday to your man Tess."

MORE: Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay following I'm A Celeb stint

READ: Tess Daly on friendship, business and making it through lockdown with 'sister' Gayle Lawton

Over the past year, both Vernon and Tess have spent increasing amounts of time at home with their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, during the UK's lockdown restrictions.

In November, the parents were either busy filming Strictly or taking part in I'm A Celebrity. During a recent chat with HELLO!, Tess opened up about lockdown life and described their time together as invaluable.

The Strictly host revealed how much she loves this throwback

She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

On how she likes to unwind, Tess added: "After the kids have had their breakfast and they're doing their first online lesson of the day, I will take myself off for a 20-minute online yoga class because it's brilliant.

"Not just for the physical side, the flexibility side. It's great for putting you in a really good headspace so you feel like you're in control of your day rather than being bombarded by outside elements such as the news you can't control."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.