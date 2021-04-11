We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay were back on our TV screens on Saturday night as they appeared on Game Of Talents.

Donning colour-coordinated outfits, Tess stepped out in a blue belted jumpsuit while Vernon opted for a complementary dark blue suit and black shirt.

Styled by James Yardley, the Strictly Come Dancing star looked beautiful in her wide-leg, sleeveless jumpsuit from Reiss, which featured a shirt collar and flattering fitted waist.

She teamed the £265 design with white Topshop heels while her blonde hair flowed past her shoulders in a sleek straight style.

Cuddling up to Vernon for a loved-up snap on Instagram, Tess wrote: "I had to re post this from @vernonkay because it’s my favourite photo. Hope you enjoyed the show tonight! I was SO thrilled lovely @ryanweight1234 won the money to take his mum on holiday and because I’ve never actually seen @craigrevel quite that giddy! Love him #gameoftalentsuk."

The Strictly star's fans noticed the label on her Topshop shoes

Fans fell in love with her outfit, but some spotted a fashion faux pas in her photo.

"Fab pic it was great fun perfect family Saturday night TV. Ps love the realness of this pic is that the price on the bottom of your shoes. I do this alllll the time," commented one, and another remarked: "Hahaha I saw that too."

Quick-witted Tess was happy to own up to the mishap and joked: "I know £40 Top Shop price tag. Keeping it real."

Tess looked beautiful in a Reiss jumpsuit

Unlike Tess' jumpsuit, her shoes don't appear to be available to shop online, but we're in love with these similar mules which are a bargain at £36!

The Strictly host and I'm A Celebrity star share a beautiful home along with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

Shop her outfit:

Belted jumpsuit, £265, Reiss

Topshop shoes, £35.99, ASOS

Tess gave fans another peek inside the beautiful property over Easter as she modelled a pair of black and white striped trousers.

"Morning April," she wrote. "I've given in to the joys of Spring cleaning and am busy clearingout the cupboards; can't lie I'm kind of enjoying it. I rediscovered these @juicycouture trousers from about 20 years ago, feels like a win.

"First day of the Easter hols here and other plans include banana pancakes for brunch, planting the palm tree @vernonkay got me for my birthday, shopping for Easter eggs and cleaning the barbecue in the hope that the sun might make a reappearance. Happy Easter all!"

