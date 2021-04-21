We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan's latest outfit is simple, classic and ultimately the perfect look for all the warm weather we've been getting.

The 33-year-old actress shared a new snap with her 4.8 million followers on her Instagram Stories and we're obsessed. She looked to be basking in the sunshine, wearing a white cropped, button-down shirt, topped with a dainty gold necklace, and a pair of ultra-chic, light denim mom jeans that came from her fashion line with Very.

MORE: 9 best high street jeans for women 2021: From M&S’ stretchy jeans to Topshop’s best-selling Jamie

Costing £30, they are very reasonable on the bank balance and available in sizes 6-18. We have also rounded up our favourite mom jeans from other stores, so keep scrolling!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares first look inside his and Michelle Keegan's new home

Michelle often shares her fashion choices with her followers and just last week she got us reaching for our purses once again when she shared a stunning shirt dress.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share first look inside dream home

Michelle chilling in her new jeans

The star posed for a mirror selfie and told fans: "Today's the day I'm wearing this beaut."

Classic Mom Jeans, £30, Very

The £52 green number features a waist-cinching wrap belt, pleated skirt and button-up collar detail.

Mom High Ankle Jeans, £19.99, H&M

She teamed it with white Adidas trainers, simple jewellery and with her dark hair down and loose. Gorgeous, we think you will agree?

The Our Girl actress doesn't put a foot wrong in the style stakes and often opts for classic cuts when it comes to her clothes. She knows what suits her and her range with Very really does mirror that. So we aren't surprised to hear who her style icons are.

Mom High Waisted Jeans, £39.99, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

In 2018, the Manchester-born star told HELLO!: "I LOVE how Meghan dresses. She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits."

She also name-checked the gorgeous Jessica Alba, telling us: "Just because in the day she dresses down but still looks effortlessly stylish."

MORE: Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.