Michelle Keegan swears by this brow serum - and you need it ASAP

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Michelle Keegan gave her 4.5 million followers an insight into her beauty regime - focusing on her incredible eyebrows.

The Our Girl actress is known for having a fabulous pair of brows - they are defined and bold and always look polished - so we were delighted to hear she swears by an eyebrow serum, by Eyebrow Queen. This product has been devised by Nilam Holmes - Michelles brow technician and it sounds like pretty good stuff.

Costing a whopping £75, this chic black bottle is packed with ingredients to nourish hair follicles and promote healthier, stronger hair growth. It promises to enhance the thickness of the brow hair and help stimulate growth in areas that are sparse.

Michelle - who often gets her brows laminated - said of the product: "When it comes to eyebrows this has been an absolute game changer… I literally had three hairs on each brow a few months ago! (Plus been using it on my lashes.) Highly recommend!"

Later, the Manchester-born star also shared a transformation shot of her brows and we think you'll agree, the results are pretty epic.

Michelle name-checked this swish serum for making her brows grow

Captioning the side by side snap, she said: "For all those asking to see a before and after pic of me using @eyebrowqueen brow serum. This is NOT an Ad or a paid post, I just like to post products that I believe in and have personally worked for me."

Brow Serum, £75, Eyebrow Queen

The 34-year-old has her makeup applied by Emily Clarkson and over the weekend, she shared some of Michelle's go-to beauty buys and they aren't as spenny as you may think.

The actress shared a shot of her brow journey

Her full lip look is created by Iconic Nude CharlotteTilbury lip liner, £17, and is topped off by Madeleine Butter Gloss by NYX Cosmetics, which will set you back just £4.40. Result!

