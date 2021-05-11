Amanda Holden reveals exciting new project - and gorgeous tuxedo dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning ahead of her slot on Heart Radio, the gorgeous Amanda Holden shared some incredibly exciting news with her 1.7 million Instagram followers - and she looked very stylish whilst doing it.

Donning a beautiful white skirt and top and sporting flawless makeup, the 50-year-old revealed she is now an ambassador for beauty company Revive Collagen.

The mother-of-two wrote: "Collagen products have been my go to beauty essentials for many years. As we age our natural collagen levels start to deplete, as it does our skin and body begins to lose its ability to bounce back."

She added: "I'm very excited to announce that I'm joining @revivecollagen as Brand Ambassador. Revive Collagen is a collagen drink and by taking just one sachet daily it can help restore and boost your collagen levels... and it tastes great too, just like a porn star martini!" Sounds pretty good right?

Amanda in her white tuxedo dress

The blonde beauty isn't the only celebrity to endorse this product - The Mummy Diaries and former TOWIE star Samantha Faiers is also an ambassador for the brand and has spoken out about how the product has transformed her skin after suffering from acne. The mother of two was quick to comment on Amanda's post. We wonder if the pair will work together at some point?

In another post shared prior to the announcement, Amanda rocked a very chic white tuxedo dress by Forever New that we are dying to get our hands on. She teamed the fancy number with coordinating white stilettos and gold statement jewellery.

Forever New Tessa Sleeveless Blazer Dress, £77, Nykaa Fashion

This look is ideal for a party and we've also found some fabulous tuxedo frocks just like Amanda's if you want to get inspired. Keep scrolling!

Jacket dress, £39.99, H&M

Belted Pocket Detail Blazer Dress, £26.25, Boohoo

