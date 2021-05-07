Amanda Holden looks heavenly in gorgeous pink outfit

Amanda Holden regularly stuns her many Instagram followers with some incredible outfits, and she's done it again.

MORE: Amanda Holden rocks Princess Diana's most famous neckline

The Britain's Got Talent presenter took to her Instagram Stories to show off her latest beautiful ensemble, in which she looked heavenly with the London skyline in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden rocks leg-lengthening jeans in strutting video

The star wowed in a pink coat from Harris Wharf London, with a matching pink top and bag, as well as some Victoria Beckham jeans.

The star also uploaded a small clip on her Instagram Stories of herself strutting through an empty workplace, saying: "It's a pink day."

On Thursday, Amanda posted a snap of herself in a burgundy outfit at the Heart Radio offices, and fans were driven wild.

The star looked heavenly in the outfit

"So beautiful omg," said one, while a second added: "Stunning! Love this look."

MORE: Amanda Holden's incredible kitchen belongs in Hollywood

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a Bond girl in skintight black trousers and heels

The I Can See Your Voice judge also recently wowed fans with a figure-hugging dress from designer Alex Perry.

Looking incredible as ever, the style icon paired the vibrant sequined number with a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs.

The 50-year-old kept her hair and makeup understated, as she sported chic loose curls and a glowing golden makeup look to compliment the statement cocktail dress.

It pays to be a golden girl like Amanda – the dazzling frock comes with a hefty £1,950 price tag. The fitted design has a flattering V cut neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and elegant midi-length.

Amanda strutted down fiercely

And it's not just Amanda's looks that often leave fans wowed, her house also regularly blows many away.

"Getting my garden ready for this not so sunny weekend we have coming up," Amanda joked as she posed for a photo next to a beautiful plant wall bursting with greenery.

"If you don't want to stare at a blank space when you look out your kitchen window, this faux living wall is a fantastic way to reinvent your outdoor area!" she continued, revealing it is from her collection with Bundleberry.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.