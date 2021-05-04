Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with first baby! See her baby bump The singer shared her happy news on Instagram

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her partner Andre Gray, who are expecting their first baby together.

The Little Mix star shared her happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump.

She wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Leigh-Anne's fans and famous friend were quick to send messages of congratulations to the couple, with Alexandra Burke writing: "Omggggbabe !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! So happy for you!" Dani Dyer wrote: "Omg !!!!!! Congratulations so so excited for you!" while Rochelle Humes added: "Our little goddess!"

Of course, Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmates were also quick to react to her happy announcement. Jade Thirwell shared a number of crying emojis and wrote: "Love you so much, look at this family." Perrie Edwards added: "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

The singer and Watford footballer Andre, both 29, started dating in May 2016, and on 28 May 2020, he popped the question on their four-year anniversary.

Andre shared two photos from the romantic proposal, which showed a canopy of fairy lights in their garden, and an outdoor sofa topped with velvet cushions at the centre.

As he got down on one knee Leigh-Anne can be seen getting emotional with her hands over her face, but she later looked delighted as she flashed her beautiful diamond engagement ring for the camera.

The Little Mix star pictured just last week

"Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte," Andre captioned the photos, which were quickly commented on by friends and fans including Leigh-Anne's former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson, who wrote: "Congrats you beauties."

Leigh-Anne’s incredible engagement ring is one-of-a-kind. We asked the jewellery experts Est1897 for an exclusive valuation, and the amazing sparkler is thought to be worth over £40,000! Which is £9,200 more than the average UK salary which sits at £30,800.

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged last year

It features an emerald-coloured stone which is in fact tourmaline, a stone thought to bring healing and balance to its owner. As analysed by the team at Est1897, the cluster ring also has rose gold mounted diamonds around the edge for a more feminine touch.

They said: "Tourmaline is a very fashionable stone and fits in with the other ring and jewellery this couple are wearing, the emerald colour chosen by Leigh-Anne's fiancé gives it a unique and beautiful look."

