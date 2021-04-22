Perrie Edwards leaves fans swooning over leg-baring leather playsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Little Mix fans were left stunned after Perrie Edwards posed in a stunning leather playsuit alongside bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on Thursday.

Making their musical debut as a trio, the stunning bandmates teased a brand new single on their Instagram page, captioning the fiery photo: "Patiently waiting for April 30... #NewProfilePic". We're officially obsessed.

Perrie donned a leg-baring leather playsuit featuring exaggerated long sleeves and a flirty open front to announce the exciting launch of Little Mix's latest single Confetti on 30 April.

The star's flattering tailored playsuit was so simple, but skimmed her figure perfectly, complete with a boned corset-style fit. Letting the outfit do all the talking, Perrie added a pair of strappy black stiletto heels to elongate her legs. Insert flame emojis here…

The co-ordinated trio donned fierce all-black outfits

Paired with a subtle brown smokey eye and a dramatic high ponytail, the 27-year-old floored fans who rushed to the comments to compliment the look.

"THIS PHOTO SCREAMED POWER" said one fan, whilst another agreed: "How do they always look like goddesses?"

If you're looking to recreate Perrie's effortlessly chic outfit, we've found the ultimate high street dupe that will ensure you're turning heads on all occasions.

Giddy about the new single, Little Mix fans chose to coin the first single the girls have released since bandmate Jesy Nelson left as a "new era", with one even commenting: "THIS NEW ERA IS KILLING ME ALREADY" followed by a series of heart eye emojis.

Bandmates Jade and Leigh-Anne also looked sensational as they styled all-black looks for the surprise announcement.

Perrie is a fan of an all-black outfit

Fans even likened Leigh-Anne's glamorous vinyl jumpsuit with stunning shoulder embroidery to the late Michael Jackson. "Leigh looks like a freakin' Jackson Queen!!" said one fan, stunned by the star's look.

