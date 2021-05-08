Kim Kardashian ditches her designer Yeezys for $60 Vans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to off-duty dressing, Kim Kardashian loves her Yeezy sneakers, designed by ex Kanye West. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the reality star recently shared a number of sweet snaps as she cuddled up to her five-year-old son, Saint – and fans couldn't help but notice that she'd ditched her designer shoes for a more affordable alternative.

Kim cuddled up to Saint in the adorable snaps

Dressed in a pale grey crop top and high-waisted sweatpants, Kim opted for a pair of Old Skool Vans, priced at just $60. Wearing her dark tresses down in beachy waves, the mum-of-four showcased her natural beauty as she appeared to go makeup-free for the photos.

Grey Old Skool Vans, £65/$60, Vans

Sparking a reaction within minutes of posting, a number of Kim's 219 million followers were quick to comment on her new sneakers. "No Yeezys on the feet...something wrong," wrote one. "Kim is not wearing Yeezy guys," added another.

Meanwhile, others were keen to recreate her look – and we predict a sellout. "Kim K wearing vans *runs to go get vans," read one comment. "Kim wears vans so I wear vans," joked another fan.

Kim appeared to being wear a grey pair

Back in February, it was announced that Kim had reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye after months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage.

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 20 months.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian unveils incredible children's village at private home

The famous couple's former neighbour, Kathy Griffiths, seemingly confirmed the news in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work."

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

