Amanda Holden is the ultimate girl boss in figure-flattering flares and power blazer

Amanda Holden looked like the ultimate girl boss on Wednesday, when she took to her social media to share a photo wearing a bold sleeveless shirt from Reiss.

The Heart Radio presenter styled the shirt with a pinstripe blazer from The Outnet and a pair of stunning white, wide-leg trousers from Zara.

She wore her hair in her signature loose waves and sported a natural makeup look for the occasion, consisting of a subtle smoky eye and a nude lip.

WATCH: Amanda Holden does a workout with the Heart Radio breakfast team

In terms of accessories, the star kept it simple, wearing a chunky gold watch paired with a delicate bracelet.

Amanda looked as if she meant business in the shirt and blazer duo, and we loved the powerful vibes she was giving off.

Amanda rocked the powerful ensemble

The sleeveless shirt features a cute contrasting collar and a bold racerback, with a button-through fastening and pintuck detailing to the waist.

We think this shirt is a complete must-have for returning to the office this summer, simply pair with some smart white trousers like Amanda for a chic and stylish look.

Contrast collar sleeveless top, £115, Reiss

The 50-year-old has been bringing us all the summer outfit inspiration lately, and just yesterday was spotted wearing a pretty pink dress from London-based fashion label Wyse.

The presenter paired the dress with a pair of pink open-toe heels and a small leather waistbelt, and matched her makeup to her outfit perfectly, sporting a pink lipstick and a bright pink blusher.

Amanda looked pretty in pink on Tuesday

The fabulous frock featured ruffled sleeve and collar detailing, a button-up neckline and a peplum style hem.

Sharing a hilarious video to her Instagram story, Amanda could be seen doing push ups in her chair in the Heart Radio studio whilst wearing the dress, counting up to ten to try and motivate her teammates to do the same.

She captioned the video: "Mandy motivator @thisisheart breakfast team."

