Amanda Holden exudes confidence in the prettiest pink dress

Amanda Holden looked pretty in pink on Tuesday, as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a stunning shirt style dress whilst presenting Heart Radio's breakfast show.

The dress was from London-based fashion label Wyse, and featured ruffled sleeve and collar detailing, a button-up neckline and a peplum style hem.

The star paired the fabulous frock with a pair of pink open-toe heels, a small leather waistbelt and delicate gold jewellery.

WATCH: Amanda Holden does a workout with the Heart Radio breakfast team

Amanda wore her hair in her signature blonde waves and matched her makeup to her outfit perfectly, sporting a pink lipstick and a bright pink blusher.

Sharing a hilarious video to her Instagram story, Amanda could be seen doing push ups in her chair in the Heart Radio studio whilst wearing the dress, counting up to ten to try and motivate her teammates to do the same.

She captioned the video: "Mandy motivator @thisisheart breakfast team."

Amanda looked stunning in the pink shirt style dress

We can't get enough of the presenter's outfit, and have found an amazing high-street alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look.

This short sleeve, cotton shirt dress from Ted Baker looks super similar to Amanda's, and comes in the prettiest shade of pink.

It features a flattering D-ring waistbelt and a tiered skirt, with button-up detailing and a smart collar. It is perfect for returning to the office this summer, simply pair with some nude sandals for a stylish daytime look.

Pink cotton shirt dress, £179, Ted Baker

This wasn’t the only outfit that Amanda had been spotted in that day, as earlier that morning she shared some incredibly exciting news over on her Instagram, wearing a beautiful white skirt and top.

The 50-year-old revealed that she is now an ambassador for beauty company Revive Collagen.

The mother-of-two wrote: "Collagen products have been my go to beauty essentials for many years. As we age our natural collagen levels start to deplete, as it does our skin and body begins to lose its ability to bounce back."

She added: "I'm very excited to announce that I'm joining @revivecollagen as Brand Ambassador. Revive Collagen is a collagen drink and by taking just one sachet daily it can help restore and boost your collagen levels... and it tastes great too, just like a porn star martini!" Sounds pretty good right?

