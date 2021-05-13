﻿
amanda-holden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden wows fans in the brightest Zara dress

We predict this will be the colour of the summer!

Grace Lindsay

Amanda Holden wowed fans on Thursday when she posted a picture to her Instagram wearing a bright green midi dress from Zara.

The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in the bold frock as she posed with her co-host Ashley Roberts, who was sporting a similar dress in a bright blue colour.

RELATED: Amanda Holden exudes confidence in the prettiest pink dress

The star captioned the snap: "I need to swap shoes with this one @iamashleyroberts #thisisheart".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in leather dress

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "The dress is beautiful Amanda you look absolutely gorgeous and so elegant", while another said: "Looking fab ladies".

MORE: Amanda Holden's £6.99 Zara top is the fashion bargain of the year

Amanda styled the dress with a pair of nude pointed heels and a statement gold necklace, and hinted that she would have preferred wearing her co-host's shoes, which were the perfect shade of mint green to match her outfit.

amanda-holden-green-dress

Amanda and her co-host rocked the colourful outfits

She wore her blonde hair in her signature loose waves and donned a smokey eye for the occasion, looking as glamourous as ever.

We predict that we will be seeing a lot more of this colour this summer, and have found an amazing alternative to Amanda's dress from online fashion retailer Boohoo.

boohoo-dress

Green bodycon midi dress, £11.25, Boohoo

SHOP NOW

This bright green midi dress features a bodycon style fit, with a ribbed material and a flattering scoop neck. Simply pair with some nude sandals and a light denim jacket for the perfect picnic in the park attire.

Amanda has been absolutely killing it with her fashion choices lately, and just yesterday was seen rocking a pair of figure-flattering flared trousers, which she styled with a sleeveless shirt from Reiss and a pinstripe blazer from The Outnet.

amanda-holden-shirt

Amanda looked amazing in the flared trousers

In terms of accessories, the star kept it simple, wearing a chunky gold watch paired with a delicate bracelet.

Amanda looked as if she meant business in the shirt and blazer duo, and we were loving the powerful vibes she was giving off.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden looks stunning in recycled thigh-split dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.