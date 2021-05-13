Amanda Holden wows fans in the brightest Zara dress

Grace Lindsay
Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden wowed fans on Thursday as she posted a picture to her Instagram, wearing a bright green midi dress from Zara.
The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in the bold frock as she posed with her co-host Ashley Roberts, who was sporting a similar dress in a bright blue colour.
The star captioned the snap: "I need to swap shoes with this one @iamashleyroberts #thisisheart".
Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "The dress is beautiful Amanda you look absolutely gorgeous and so elegant", while another said: "Looking fab ladies".
Amanda styled the dress with a pair of nude pointed heels and a statement gold necklace, and hinted that she would have preferred wearing her co-host's shoes, which were the perfect shade of mint green to match her outfit.
Amanda and her co-host rocked the colourful outfits
She wore her blonde hair in her signature loose waves and donned a smokey eye for the occasion, looking as glamourous as ever.
We predict that we will be seeing a lot more of this colour this summer, and have found an amazing alternative to Amanda's dress from online fashion retailer Boohoo.
Green bodycon midi dress, £11.25, Boohoo
This bright green midi dress features a bodycon style fit, with a ribbed material and a flattering scoop neck. Simply pair with some nude sandals and a light denim jacket for the perfect picnic in the park attire.
Amanda has been absolutely killing it with her fashion choices lately, and just yesterday was seen rocking a pair of figure-flattering flared trousers, which she styled with a sleeveless shirt from Reiss and a pinstripe blazer from The Outnet.
Amanda looked amazing in the flared trousers
In terms of accessories, the star kept it simple, wearing a chunky gold watch paired with a delicate bracelet.
Amanda looked as if she meant business in the shirt and blazer duo, and we were loving the powerful vibes she was giving off.
