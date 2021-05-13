Amanda Holden wows fans in the brightest Zara dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed fans on Thursday when she posted a picture to her Instagram wearing a bright green midi dress from Zara.

The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in the bold frock as she posed with her co-host Ashley Roberts, who was sporting a similar dress in a bright blue colour.

The star captioned the snap: "I need to swap shoes with this one @iamashleyroberts #thisisheart".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "The dress is beautiful Amanda you look absolutely gorgeous and so elegant", while another said: "Looking fab ladies".

Amanda styled the dress with a pair of nude pointed heels and a statement gold necklace, and hinted that she would have preferred wearing her co-host's shoes, which were the perfect shade of mint green to match her outfit.

Amanda and her co-host rocked the colourful outfits

She wore her blonde hair in her signature loose waves and donned a smokey eye for the occasion, looking as glamourous as ever.

We predict that we will be seeing a lot more of this colour this summer, and have found an amazing alternative to Amanda's dress from online fashion retailer Boohoo.

Green bodycon midi dress, £11.25, Boohoo

This bright green midi dress features a bodycon style fit, with a ribbed material and a flattering scoop neck. Simply pair with some nude sandals and a light denim jacket for the perfect picnic in the park attire.

Amanda has been absolutely killing it with her fashion choices lately, and just yesterday was seen rocking a pair of figure-flattering flared trousers, which she styled with a sleeveless shirt from Reiss and a pinstripe blazer from The Outnet.

Amanda looked amazing in the flared trousers

In terms of accessories, the star kept it simple, wearing a chunky gold watch paired with a delicate bracelet.

Amanda looked as if she meant business in the shirt and blazer duo, and we were loving the powerful vibes she was giving off.

