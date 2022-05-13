﻿
17 cute picnic outfits to wear for the Queen's Jubilee weekend: From M&S to ASOS & more

These high street outfits are perfect for summer

As the warm weather finally approaches, we're getting ready to enjoy the summer picnics in the park, particularly during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. It’s all about grabbing some cans of wine, a blanket and some high-quality snacks and hitting the local park for a picnic with your mates, and we can't wait. 

Picnic blanket and boujee picnic basket aside, make your entrance count with the most stylish picnic outfit. We’re talking cool but practical jumpsuits, floaty floral dresses and short co-ords – here’s our edit of the best picnic outfits from the high street.

Nobody's Child floral tea dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

M&S is full of picnic-perfect dresses, but it's this fresh, floral tea dress with an elegant lace-up panel that's caught our attention.

Textured top, £22.99 and matching skirt, £27.99, ASOS

More into a co-ord? We're snapping up this ASOS textured duo. 

MORE: This is the one place we always buy our summer dresses from - and they're under £30

Dorothy daisy midi dress, £65, Omnes

This midi poplin dress screams picnic in the park with its Vintage-style silhouette and daisy print - and it's sustainable too.

NRBY stripe dress, £160, John Lewis

Treat yourself to NRBY's 100% linen cami dress, which quite frankly, is what we want to wear all summer long. 

Gingham midi dress, £22, Tu at Sainsbury's

It wouldn't be a picnic without a spot of gingham, and this dress from Tu is the perfect midi length for picnicking.

Floral spaghetti strap dress, £25, Monki

Monki's adorable floral print skater dress is giving us serious 90s vibes!

Scallop neck jumpsuit, £30, ASOS

With the warmer weather here to stay, we can wear this pretty jumpsuit with chunky sandals and sunglasses, or dress up with a pair of heels for a chic evening look. 

Lace front midi dress, £120, Anthropologie

Be a ray of sunshine at your summer picnics with this gorgeous orange midi dress! 

Pocket t-shirt dress, from £34.95, Gap

This joyously breezy Gap t-shirt dress is perfect for throwing on for a casual picnic or for relaxing in the garden - making it a wardrobe staple for the summer.

Floral midi dress, £325, Kate Spade

Kate Spade's 'Riviera' dress is a summer's dream - easy to throw on, you'll look instantly like you've made an effort! Add green sandals and a raffia bag to be picnic perfect.

Fat Face broderie linen blend dress, £27.95, eBay Brand Outlet

With its broderie soft linen blend and thick straps, this is a great option for easy breezy days lounging in the sun.

Floral top, £35, River Island 

If you're a jeans and a nice top kind of gal (join the club!), this pretty floral blouse is super summery and stylish. 

Puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

This midi dress is all bright and breezy, and we’re so here for it.

Wednesday's Girl top and skirt set, £11, New Look 

New Look’s matching two-piece is three looks in one; wear together, or split the look and pair the skirt with a white tee and the top with denim cut-offs.

Edie dress, £158, Free People 

How gorgeous is this dress? Definitely one for all occasions, from casual park picnics to swanky outdoor parties - just add heels.

Floral dress, £63.20, Warehouse

Florals and picnics go hand in hand, and we love this Warehouse dress with a super feminine silhouette.

Sunshine midi dress, £88, Free People

Cutesy yet cool, this cut-out midi will become a mainstay in your wardrobe come summer.

RELATED: Best black summer dresses for 2022: from ASOS to M&S and Mango

