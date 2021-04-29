Strictly's Oti Mabuse surprises fans with gorgeous wedding dress photo

Oti Mabuse surprised her fans on Thursday after sharing a set of stunning photos of herself wearing a beautiful wedding dress.

The Strictly star looked breathtaking in a strapless satin gown which featured lace embellishments, ruched detailing and a long train at the back.

But the snaps were sadly not a glimpse into Oti's own wedding to husband Marius Iepure – it was actually for a segment on the Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch!

Oti, who was appearing as a guest on the lunchtime programme, lent the team a helping hand by modelling the bridal gown (which can be rented via My Wardrobe HQ) as part of a segment on how to get married this summer amid lockdown restrictions.

Following the episode, she couldn't resist showing off the wedding gown to Instagram, captioning the pictures: "Welcome to @PackedLunchC4 - where you can be a presenter, dancer and WEDDING DRESS IN LOCKDOWN MODEL - all in one #PackedLunchC4."

In reality, Oti, 30, has never shared a picture of her 2014 nuptials as she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight. It's believed that she actually had two wedding ceremonies - one in her hometown of Pretoria, South Africa and another in the Danish countryside.

Oti looked gorgeous in the wedding gown

Speaking last year, she revealed that she wore a "traditional" South African wedding gown for nuptials that took place on her home soil. "We got married at home, it was warm and sunny and all the family was there," she said, reminiscing about the day with her mother, Dudu.

However, in a previous interview with The Guardian, she said she and Marius first tied the knot in Denmark. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

In the interview, Oti also gushed about the early days of their romance. "When I switched from engineering to dancing, Marius was the first guy that I started dancing with," she said. "We competed together, ended up dating, and then we got engaged.

Like his wife, Romanian-born Marius is a professional dancer. He performed on Strictly Come Dancing in the group numbers in 2017, but he has never landed a pro dancer role on the BBC show.

