Michelle Keegan just rocked a giant scrunchie, and now we need one immediately

The hair bun has had a glow up!

Fiona Ward

Michelle Keegan headed out for dinner and drinks with her husband Mark Wright on Wednesday evening, looking absolutely gorgeous as usual!

The star kept things low-key in her slouchy jeans, Ba&Sh boots, crop top and blazer - and added a chic touch by slicking her hair back into a low bun and securing it with an oversized satin scrunchie.

This giant hair accessory trend is clearly going nowhere, and we're loving it on Michelle! The actress chose a rusty orange shade for her look, and shared a beautiful snap on Instagram as she enjoyed a cocktail.

michelle-keegan-date

Michelle rocked an oversized scrunchie for her date night

"She can finally take her jacket off while she has a [cocktail] ... she's happy," she captioned it.

Fans were quick to comment on her look, with one writing: "Loving the scrunch," and another adding: "It's the scrunchie that does it for me," alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

noth-scrunchie

SHOP SIMILAR: Scrunchie, £20, Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW

etsy-scrunchie

SHOP SIMILAR: Giant scrunchie, from £5.76, Etsy

SHOP NOW

free-people-scrunchie

Super satin scrunchie, £10, Free People

SHOP NOW

Michelle has long been a fan of the super scrunchie, and shared a video rocking the style way back in 2017. "I'm bringing scrunchie back! #80s flare... yes/no?" she wrote, wearing the black hairband in a large top knot.

It's clearly one of her favourite ways to keep her hair off her face, since she also rocked a leopard print number in a sweet snap with her cousin's baby son in October 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan)


Michelle loves her scrunchies!

We can't be sure where Michelle's latest scrunchie is from, but we have spotted a very similar style by Mille Saisons at Not On The High Street for £20. Free People also offer a number of colours in its 'Super Scrunchie', and there are a huge range of beautiful options from independent sellers at Etsy, too.

michelle-keegan-outfit

She dressed up her jeans and blazer with her satin hair accessory

The star snapped a selfie from the bathroom during her night out, showing off her full outfit - and also shared a photo of her delicious-looking pasta dinner. The perfect date night, no doubt!

