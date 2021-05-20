Michelle Keegan just rocked a giant scrunchie, and now we need one immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan headed out for dinner and drinks with her husband Mark Wright on Wednesday evening, looking absolutely gorgeous as usual!

The star kept things low-key in her slouchy jeans, Ba&Sh boots, crop top and blazer - and added a chic touch by slicking her hair back into a low bun and securing it with an oversized satin scrunchie.

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals £9 secret to glossy hair – and fans are obsessed

This giant hair accessory trend is clearly going nowhere, and we're loving it on Michelle! The actress chose a rusty orange shade for her look, and shared a beautiful snap on Instagram as she enjoyed a cocktail.

Michelle rocked an oversized scrunchie for her date night

"She can finally take her jacket off while she has a [cocktail] ... she's happy," she captioned it.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares incredible tour inside current £2million Essex mansion

Fans were quick to comment on her look, with one writing: "Loving the scrunch," and another adding: "It's the scrunchie that does it for me," alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

SHOP SIMILAR: Scrunchie, £20, Not On The High Street

SHOP SIMILAR: Giant scrunchie, from £5.76, Etsy

Super satin scrunchie, £10, Free People

Michelle has long been a fan of the super scrunchie, and shared a video rocking the style way back in 2017. "I'm bringing scrunchie back! #80s flare... yes/no?" she wrote, wearing the black hairband in a large top knot.

MORE: All about Michelle Keegan's dazzling 5-carat engagement ring

It's clearly one of her favourite ways to keep her hair off her face, since she also rocked a leopard print number in a sweet snap with her cousin's baby son in October 2020.



Michelle loves her scrunchies!

We can't be sure where Michelle's latest scrunchie is from, but we have spotted a very similar style by Mille Saisons at Not On The High Street for £20. Free People also offer a number of colours in its 'Super Scrunchie', and there are a huge range of beautiful options from independent sellers at Etsy, too.

She dressed up her jeans and blazer with her satin hair accessory

The star snapped a selfie from the bathroom during her night out, showing off her full outfit - and also shared a photo of her delicious-looking pasta dinner. The perfect date night, no doubt!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.