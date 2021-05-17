We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How amazing did Michelle Keegan look on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening? The stunning star was at swanky London hotel the Corinthia and shared a snapshot of her latest look.

The former Coronation Street star wore a tiny black crop top which showed off her majorly toned abs, and teamed it with stone wash mom jeans, and a matching crop jacket. She carried a swish designer clutch bag by Bottega Veneta and tan boots. Gorgeous!

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals new home video

We've featured some items that look just like Michelle's - get scrolling to get the look.

We wonder if Michelle was joined by husband Mark Wright at the hotel?

Michelle's latest outfit had a denim edge

Although the pair were not pictured together on this occasion, the glam duo often frequent The Corinthia, having dined and stayed there many times over the years.

Icon Denim Jacket, £44.96, GAP

Blue Vintage Wash Straight Leg Jeans, £25.99, New Look

Mark, 34, and Michelle, 33, are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary next week on 24 May.

Bottega Veneta The Pouch bag, £1,937, Farfetch

The couple were married in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds followed by a wedding reception in the grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk. Michelle wore a breathtaking bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and a long Italian lace veil.

The actress was also sporting her new hair 'do in the snap. Last week, Michelle's long, full mane appeared distinctively lighter. Her stylist Calum Tierney shared a video of the star's summer hair transformation - calling her new look the 'Bronde contour'. Bronde is a shade which is neither blonde nor brunette, but sits halfway in between, in multidimensional tones. Sultry! We know what we will be asking for on our next trip to the hairdressers...

