Michelle Keegan looks ultra chic in quilted coat for cute new photo

Michelle Keegan looked as stylish as ever on Wednesday when she shared a cute photo to her social media, wearing a chic nude quilted coat.

The Our Girl star cuddled up to her best friend's baby in the photo, captioning it: "My little Spring Roll".

Michelle wrapped the baby up in her nude coloured coat, and fans couldn’t get enough of how cute it was.

WATCH: Mark Wright shares first look inside his and Michelle Keegan's new home

One commented: "He looks so cosy wrapped up in there", while another added: "Oh bless, very cute. I'm sure he adores his Auntie x".

The stylish star's coat featured a chic quilted design, with a large open collar and trimming on the sleeves.

Fans couldn't get enough of the adorable photo

Sadly, Michelle's coat has now sold out, however we have found an amazing alternative if you were hoping to recreate the look.

This quilted longline beige coat from Selected Femme is currently available on ASOS, and is the perfect transitional piece for spring, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold whilst enjoying your outdoor drinks!

It features a stylish quilted design, with handy side pockets and a zip fastening, and is great to throw over a neutral outfit to keep you looking good and feeling warm.

Selected Femme quilted coat, £110, ASOS

Many fans were left confused after Michelle shared the cute photo to her Instagram, as some had thought she had welcomed a baby with husband and TOWIE star Mark Wright.

"Is that her son?" one fan asked, whilst a second added: "Omg you have a baby congratulations."

The adorable tot, named Brody, is her friend Katie's son and Michelle is known to him as his 'auntie'.

Michelle is married to TOWIE star Mark Wright

Michelle and her husband have been married for six years, but the actress recently confessed that it bothers her when asked about motherhood.

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she told YOU magazine, adding that it is nobody's business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don’t mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer's going to be."

