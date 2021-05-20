Kelly Ripa can’t stop wearing this fashion staple on Live - and we’re obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you pay close attention to Kelly Ripa’s style on Live With Kelly and Ryan, you’ll notice that the fashionista mixes and matches style staples quite a bit to create new ensembles.

The daytime TV host is so masterful at the style hack that she makes every outfit look like new even when it isn’t, and such was the same when she paired a structured shoulder black blouse with a black and yellow Erdem floral skirt (which has already sold out) on the show Thursday.

Kelly stunned in the black blouse paired with an Erdem floral skirt

Kelly looked stunning in the combo and fans were quick to write “looking amazing Kelly" in the comments when the show’s team uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her wearing the look.

The fashionista had previously worn the skirt last month and has worn the blouse numerous times before too.

Kelly swears by black puff-shoulder blouses to mix and match and we love them too. Puff shoulder tops and dresses have been a huge trend this season, and one of the tops she recycles often is her Frame shirred-sleeve silk shirt.

It comes in off-white and white, and we tracked it down at Saks Fifth Avenue. We also found a more affordable option by Frame, marked down to $124.60 on Saks too.

Frame shirred-sleeve silk shirt, $285, Saks Fifth Avenue

Frame Betty Knit Top, $124.60, Saks Fifth Avenue

Kelly’s style hack is one that everyone should incorporate into their wardrobes to freshen up outfits.

The mom of three also recently stunned in a segment on the show when she popped up wearing Life of Lola’s green Zola pajamas, which were covered in tiger prints. The silky satin set comes complete with pajama pants and a matching long-sleeved top, and is marked down from $135 to $95.

Kelly stunned in tiger-print Life of Lola pajamas

The PJs are not only great for sleeping comfortably - and stylish - but also for lounging around the house as well. We loved them and found the best lookalikes on Nasty Gal - a shorts set for $19 and a pants set for $25.

Leave it to Kelly to sleep or take on the day in style.

